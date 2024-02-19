Financial Survey: Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) and XBP Europe (NASDAQ:XBP)

XBP Europe (NASDAQ:XBP – Get Free Report) and Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for XBP Europe and Phreesia, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XBP Europe 0 0 0 0 N/A Phreesia 0 1 12 0 2.92

Phreesia has a consensus price target of $33.69, indicating a potential upside of 22.38%. Given Phreesia’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Phreesia is more favorable than XBP Europe.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XBP Europe N/A N/A $2.39 million N/A N/A Phreesia $280.91 million 5.45 -$176.15 million ($2.68) -10.27

This table compares XBP Europe and Phreesia’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

XBP Europe has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Phreesia.

Volatility and Risk

XBP Europe has a beta of -0.62, suggesting that its share price is 162% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Phreesia has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.7% of XBP Europe shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.4% of Phreesia shares are held by institutional investors. 82.5% of XBP Europe shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of Phreesia shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares XBP Europe and Phreesia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XBP Europe N/A N/A -124.14% Phreesia -42.70% -54.28% -40.10%

Summary

Phreesia beats XBP Europe on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About XBP Europe

XBP Europe Holdings, Inc. provides bills, payments, and related solutions and services in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, and internationally. It offers XBP platform that provides secure messaging services; request to pay solutions; enterprise information management solutions; digital mailroom and records digitization solutions; business process management and intelligent workflow automation solutions; integrated communications solution; banking and financial industry solutions and services; cross-border payments; digitization of checks; confirmation of payee; and mortgage and loan management solutions. The company is based in New York, New York. XBP Europe Holdings, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Exela Technologies, Inc.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc. provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients. The company deploys its platform in a range of modalities, such as Phreesia Mobile, a patients' mobile device; Phreesia Dashboard, a web-based dashboard for healthcare services clients; PhreesiaPads, a self-service intake tablets; and Arrivals Kiosks, an on-site kiosks. It serves patients; single-specialty practices, multi-specialty groups, and health systems; and pharmaceutical, medical device, and biotechnology companies. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

