First Pacific Advisors LP Boosts Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

First Pacific Advisors LP increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,893,127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 530,595 shares during the period. International Flavors & Fragrances accounts for about 4.2% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. First Pacific Advisors LP owned 1.53% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $265,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Winder Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,728,544,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,772,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $814,890,000 after buying an additional 2,890,737 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,374,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,240,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835,689 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,612,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,789.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,323,548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $87,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,509 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on IFF. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.71.

NYSE:IFF traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,681,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,830,991. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.11 and a 52-week high of $97.49. The company has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a PE ratio of 451.06, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.74.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

