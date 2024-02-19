First Pacific Advisors LP Cuts Stock Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

First Pacific Advisors LP lessened its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,933,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 566,351 shares during the quarter. Howmet Aerospace makes up about 1.4% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. First Pacific Advisors LP owned 0.47% of Howmet Aerospace worth $89,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 299.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 23,910 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Down 0.7 %

HWM traded down $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,686,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,205,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.17 and a 12 month high of $63.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.83. The company has a market cap of $25.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

