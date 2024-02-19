First Pacific Advisors LP Has $176.56 Million Stock Position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

First Pacific Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,073,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,722 shares during the quarter. Ferguson makes up approximately 2.8% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. First Pacific Advisors LP owned approximately 0.53% of Ferguson worth $176,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FERG traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $198.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,367,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.71. Ferguson plc has a one year low of $123.17 and a one year high of $200.55. The firm has a market cap of $40.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.85.

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.04. Ferguson had a return on equity of 39.53% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Ferguson plc will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FERG shares. Raymond James downgraded Ferguson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. TheStreet raised Ferguson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ferguson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.50.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

