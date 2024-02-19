First Pacific Advisors LP Has $4.28 Million Position in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

First Pacific Advisors LP raised its position in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP owned about 0.10% of Colliers International Group worth $4,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CIGI. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 127.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. 63.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Colliers International Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Colliers International Group stock traded up $0.19 on Monday, reaching $129.04. 170,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,252. Colliers International Group Inc. has a one year low of $83.38 and a one year high of $131.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.52 and a 200 day moving average of $108.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.76 and a beta of 1.48.

Colliers International Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank reissued a “sector outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up previously from $109.00) on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Colliers International Group from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on Colliers International Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Colliers International Group from $121.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Colliers International Group from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.89.

Colliers International Group Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers transaction brokerage services, including sales, leasing, and debt finance services, as well as landlord and tenant representation services; capital markets and investment services; and mortgage investment banking services.

