First Pacific Advisors LP Has $43.87 Million Holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

First Pacific Advisors LP trimmed its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,934,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,780 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $43,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNO. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 49.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1,227.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 170.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. 75.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on VNO. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $23.56.

Vornado Realty Trust Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,798,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,570,721. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $12.31 and a 52-week high of $32.21. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.39 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.55). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $441.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.82 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Vornado Realty Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 521.74%.

Insider Activity

In other Vornado Realty Trust news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $560,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,380,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,740,078.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Vornado Realty Trust news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $560,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,380,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,740,078.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 262,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total transaction of $7,767,395.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,306,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,595,368.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

