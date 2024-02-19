First Pacific Advisors LP Increases Stock Holdings in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

First Pacific Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP owned about 0.14% of Allegiant Travel worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALGT. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. State of Wyoming grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 691 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 675.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 838 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Allegiant Travel Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:ALGT traded down $1.01 on Monday, reaching $81.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,548. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $54.87 and a 1-year high of $130.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.15.

Allegiant Travel Dividend Announcement

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $611.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.42 million. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 4.54%. Allegiant Travel’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Allegiant Travel’s payout ratio is 37.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gary Ellmer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.10, for a total transaction of $158,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,490 shares in the company, valued at $671,559. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 17.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on ALGT. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Allegiant Travel from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.57.

Get Our Latest Report on Allegiant Travel

About Allegiant Travel

(Free Report)

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2023, it operated a fleet of 122 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.