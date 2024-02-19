First Pacific Advisors LP Purchases 92,741 Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

First Pacific Advisors LP increased its stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,741 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP owned approximately 0.36% of Rush Enterprises worth $11,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Rush Enterprises by 55.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after buying an additional 4,172 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Rush Enterprises by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 446,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,717,000 after buying an additional 39,377 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 8,378 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Rush Enterprises by 9.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,352,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,659,000 after acquiring an additional 283,822 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rush Enterprises stock traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.75. 549,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,897. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.37 and a twelve month high of $50.50. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.32.

Rush Enterprises ( NASDAQ:RUSHA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.11. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.41%.

In other news, SVP Jody Pollard sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $543,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,777 shares in the company, valued at $134,073.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jody Pollard sold 11,250 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $543,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,777 shares in the company, valued at $134,073.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $65,340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 743,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,400,320.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,596,378 shares of company stock valued at $69,337,644. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RUSHA shares. StockNews.com downgraded Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 1st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Rush Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, and Blue Bird.

