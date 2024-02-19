First Pacific Advisors LP Reduces Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

First Pacific Advisors LP lessened its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,303,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,194 shares during the quarter. CarMax accounts for 2.6% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. First Pacific Advisors LP owned approximately 1.45% of CarMax worth $162,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KMX. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in CarMax by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in CarMax by 42.0% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in CarMax by 6.6% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in CarMax by 34.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in CarMax by 125.8% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KMX shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.40.

KMX traded down $2.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $71.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,255,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,876,352. The company has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.60. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.76 and a 1-year high of $87.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.71 and a 200-day moving average of $72.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $1,006,567.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,068 shares in the company, valued at $642,830.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William D. Nash sold 102,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $7,717,374.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,304,446.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $1,006,567.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,830.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 151,704 shares of company stock worth $11,233,876. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

