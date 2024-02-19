First Pacific Advisors LP Sells 134,380 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

First Pacific Advisors LP reduced its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,300,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 134,380 shares during the period. American International Group makes up 6.0% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. First Pacific Advisors LP owned 0.90% of American International Group worth $381,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Rathbones Group PLC raised its position in American International Group by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 9,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in American International Group by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 14,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in American International Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,085,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,035,384,000 after buying an additional 503,547 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in American International Group by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in American International Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,745,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $772,352,000 after buying an additional 604,901 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of AIG traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $70.04. 5,139,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,768,191. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.86. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.66 and a 1-year high of $73.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

American International Group Announces Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 10.68%. American International Group’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AIG shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Argus raised shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of American International Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.82.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

