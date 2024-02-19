First Pacific Advisors LP Sells 29,265 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

First Pacific Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 720,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,265 shares during the quarter. AON comprises 3.7% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. First Pacific Advisors LP owned 0.36% of AON worth $233,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AON by 106,777.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,817,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $845,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814,643 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AON during the 4th quarter valued at about $341,922,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S bought a new stake in shares of AON during the 2nd quarter valued at about $271,770,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of AON by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,547,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,363,000 after acquiring an additional 751,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of AON by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,223,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,355,000 after buying an additional 620,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON stock traded down $3.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $311.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 519,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,933. The stock has a market cap of $62.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.27. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $280.89 and a 52-week high of $347.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $302.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $317.88.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. AON had a net margin of 19.17% and a negative return on equity of 1,150.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.89 EPS. Research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 15.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. AON’s payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

In other news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $301.97 per share, with a total value of $15,098,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 134,000 shares in the company, valued at $40,463,980. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total value of $6,420,445.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,690,098. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $301.97 per share, with a total value of $15,098,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 134,000 shares in the company, valued at $40,463,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on AON in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $328.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on AON from $306.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on AON from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $351.00 to $321.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $336.36.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

