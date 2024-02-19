First Pacific Advisors LP Sells 76,850 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

First Pacific Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,908,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 76,850 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan comprises 2.1% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. First Pacific Advisors LP owned approximately 0.36% of Kinder Morgan worth $131,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1,451.0% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KMI. US Capital Advisors upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Shares of KMI stock traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $17.11. 17,603,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,593,690. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $18.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.14.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.61%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,258.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,258.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,543,000 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

