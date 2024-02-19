First Pacific Advisors LP Trims Stock Position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

First Pacific Advisors LP cut its holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,073,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,722 shares during the period. Ferguson accounts for about 2.8% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $176,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FERG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ferguson by 57.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,690,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618,603 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ferguson by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,046,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,327,000 after acquiring an additional 191,587 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Ferguson by 2.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,247,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,094,000 after acquiring an additional 196,489 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the fourth quarter worth $610,247,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ferguson by 92.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,753,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799,483 shares during the period.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FERG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ferguson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James lowered Ferguson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America lowered Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised Ferguson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ferguson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.50.

Ferguson Stock Performance

NASDAQ FERG traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $198.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,367,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.71. Ferguson plc has a 1-year low of $123.17 and a 1-year high of $200.55. The company has a market cap of $40.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $189.98 and a 200-day moving average of $170.85.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.04. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 39.53%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. Ferguson’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ferguson plc will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

About Ferguson

(Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FERG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.