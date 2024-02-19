First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Shares Sold by Retirement Capital Strategies

Retirement Capital Strategies trimmed its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 92.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,188 shares during the period. Retirement Capital Strategies’ holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 14,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,737,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 731.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 9,358 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,563,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $351,000.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock traded down $1.31 on Monday, hitting $93.24. The stock had a trading volume of 108,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,861. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52-week low of $58.44 and a 52-week high of $97.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.66.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.