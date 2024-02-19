Five9’s (FIVN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $90.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Five9 from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Five9 from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Five9 from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Five9 from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Five9 from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $87.60.

Insider Activity

Shares of FIVN stock opened at $72.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.19 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Five9 has a fifty-two week low of $51.01 and a fifty-two week high of $92.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.39.

In other news, COO Andy Dignan sold 4,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total transaction of $380,962.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,289,956.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five9

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Five9 by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,286,789 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $573,397,000 after purchasing an additional 50,540 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Five9 by 9.2% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,919,153 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $323,134,000 after purchasing an additional 330,256 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Five9 by 22.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,775,202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $416,783,000 after purchasing an additional 703,002 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Five9 by 3.3% in the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,576,950 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $186,288,000 after purchasing an additional 81,652 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Five9 by 13.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,501,692 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $206,265,000 after purchasing an additional 306,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

