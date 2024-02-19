Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (PFD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on February 29th

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0555 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This is a boost from Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Price Performance
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund stock opened at $10.10 on Monday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $12.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.68.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Company Profile
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Is silver more precious in 2024 as gold loses luster?
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Robinhood makes out like a bandit on crypto surge
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Can UnitedHealth Group afford to keep Medicare Advantage plans?
Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.