Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (FLC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on February 29th

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0856 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This is a boost from Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

FLC opened at $14.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.15. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a 12-month low of $12.62 and a 12-month high of $17.37.

Institutional Trading of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 125,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 6,447 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 525.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 60,820 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 192.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 47,150 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 6,291 shares during the period.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.

Featured Stories

