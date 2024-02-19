Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (FLC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on February 29th

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0856 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This is a boost from Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Stock Down 0.5 %
FLC opened at $14.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.15. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a 12-month low of $12.62 and a 12-month high of $17.37.
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Company Profile
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.
