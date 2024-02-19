FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $10,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,624,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,148,025,000 after purchasing an additional 111,367 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,374,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,133,235,000 after purchasing an additional 17,207 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,723,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $785,058,000 after acquiring an additional 152,349 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 89.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,290,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $693,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,908,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $730,147,000 after acquiring an additional 26,042 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLT stock traded down $3.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $271.62. 419,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,194. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.04 and a 52 week high of $298.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $280.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.26.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.48 by ($0.04). FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 37.56%. The company had revenue of $937.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 18.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $277.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.67.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

