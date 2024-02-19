Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Holdings Cut by Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc.

Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 21.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 524,488 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 141,000 shares during the quarter. Fluor accounts for about 13.8% of Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. owned 0.31% of Fluor worth $19,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fluor by 202.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 38,945 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fluor by 4.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Fluor by 12.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 7,274 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Fluor by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,937,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $485,943,000 after buying an additional 571,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Fluor by 10.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 88,356 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after buying an additional 8,088 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Fluor alerts:

Fluor Stock Performance

Shares of FLR traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.09. 3,189,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,474,442. Fluor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.69 and a fifty-two week high of $43.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.82 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Fluor had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 22.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FLR shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Fluor from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp started coverage on Fluor in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Fluor from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FLR

Fluor Profile

(Free Report)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.