FMC (NYSE:FMC) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FMC (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of FMC from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of FMC in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a buy rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of FMC from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of FMC from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of FMC from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.53.

Shares of FMC opened at $52.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.88. FMC has a 1-year low of $49.49 and a 1-year high of $130.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.01). FMC had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 29.45%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that FMC will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.03%.

In related news, Director Robert C. Pallash bought 3,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.48 per share, with a total value of $201,785.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 47,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,512,270.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in FMC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in FMC by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new position in FMC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in FMC by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in FMC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,862,000. Institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

