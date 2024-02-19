Fusionist Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $91.04 Million (ACE)

Fusionist (ACE) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. One Fusionist token can currently be purchased for about $10.98 or 0.00021131 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fusionist has a total market capitalization of $241.24 million and $91.04 million worth of Fusionist was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Fusionist has traded 16.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Fusionist

Fusionist’s total supply is 147,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,969,520 tokens. The official website for Fusionist is ace.fusionist.io. Fusionist’s official Twitter account is @fusionistio. Fusionist’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionistio.

Fusionist Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusionist (ACE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Fusionist has a current supply of 147,000,000 with 21,969,520 in circulation. The last known price of Fusionist is 11.0377713 USD and is up 5.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $67,403,035.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ace.fusionist.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusionist directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusionist should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fusionist using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

