GAP (NYSE:GPS) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of GAP from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of GAP from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of GAP in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of GAP from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on GAP from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.93.

GAP stock opened at $19.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.39. GAP has a fifty-two week low of $7.22 and a fifty-two week high of $22.08. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 197.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.25.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. GAP had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 3.41%. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GAP will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Julie Gruber sold 24,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $519,827.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Julie Gruber sold 24,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $519,827.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder John J. Fisher sold 478,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $10,226,695.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,793,186 shares in the company, valued at $81,098,316.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 768,309 shares of company stock valued at $15,885,926 over the last ninety days. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in GAP by 73.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,572,524 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,067 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in GAP by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,122,321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,633,000 after purchasing an additional 40,348 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in GAP by 5.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,036,564 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,117,000 after purchasing an additional 145,468 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in GAP in the fourth quarter valued at $20,617,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of GAP by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,405,421 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $12,550,000 after acquiring an additional 80,128 shares in the last quarter. 61.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

