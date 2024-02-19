Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Getty Realty from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Getty Realty from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Getty Realty Price Performance

Getty Realty Announces Dividend

Shares of GTY opened at $27.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.91. Getty Realty has a fifty-two week low of $25.95 and a fifty-two week high of $36.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.42 and its 200-day moving average is $28.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is 156.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Getty Realty

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $889,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Getty Realty by 97.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 74,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 36,610 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Getty Realty by 2.9% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Getty Realty by 3.9% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in Getty Realty by 120.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 175,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,855,000 after purchasing an additional 95,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

About Getty Realty

