Glenview Trust co Acquires 23,737 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Glenview Trust co increased its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 200,929 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,737 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $8,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 73.8% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on C. Societe Generale downgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.03.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of C opened at $54.85 on Monday. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $57.95. The company has a market cap of $104.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.65 and a 200-day moving average of $46.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). The company had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

