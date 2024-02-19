Glenview Trust co Boosts Stock Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Glenview Trust co lifted its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,679 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,312 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in RTX were worth $7,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new stake in RTX during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in RTX during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in RTX during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 136.5% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Down 0.8 %

RTX stock opened at $91.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $68.56 and a 1-year high of $104.91. The company has a market cap of $120.75 billion, a PE ratio of 40.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.16.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. RTX’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.36%.

Insider Activity at RTX

In other RTX news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $33,995.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,252,769.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $33,995.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,252,769.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,680 shares of company stock worth $3,438,681. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic downgraded RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective (up previously from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet raised RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.71.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

