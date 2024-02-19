Glenview Trust co Purchases 1,074 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Glenview Trust co lifted its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,460 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $4,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 2,123 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 10,877 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 4.0% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 933 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CI. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Cigna Group from $334.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised The Cigna Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $334.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Cigna Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.15.

CI stock opened at $341.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $309.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $295.32. The company has a market cap of $99.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.51. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $240.50 and a twelve month high of $342.74.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $51.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.91 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.96 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is an increase from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.29%.

In other news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total transaction of $1,608,446.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,668.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total transaction of $1,608,446.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,668.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric P. Palmer sold 1,017 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.26, for a total value of $340,959.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,275,786.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,105 shares of company stock worth $17,475,982. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

