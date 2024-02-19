Glenview Trust co Sells 108,838 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Glenview Trust co lessened its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,149 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 108,838 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $4,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 308.4% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2,314.5% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WBA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. HSBC initiated coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $21.98 on Monday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.68 and a 12 month high of $36.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $36.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 151.52%.

Insider Activity at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other news, Director Valerie B. Jarrett acquired 4,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.44 per share, with a total value of $99,992.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,992.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.22 per share, with a total value of $242,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 585,122 shares in the company, valued at $14,171,654.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Valerie B. Jarrett acquired 4,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.44 per share, with a total value of $99,992.64. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,456 shares in the company, valued at $99,992.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

