Glenview Trust co Sells 1,464 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Glenview Trust co cut its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,464 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 215,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC now owns 18,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,204,000 after acquiring an additional 10,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madden Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,062,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $459.03 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $442.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $417.76. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.76 and a 12 month high of $462.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.