Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group Stock Performance

Shares of GBLI opened at $28.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.54 million, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.48. Global Indemnity Group has a 1 year low of $25.21 and a 1 year high of $37.00.

Global Indemnity Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Global Indemnity Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.94%.

Institutional Trading of Global Indemnity Group

Global Indemnity Group Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RBF Capital LLC raised its holdings in Global Indemnity Group by 288.1% during the first quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 176,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,963,000 after purchasing an additional 130,941 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Global Indemnity Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,562,000. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its holdings in Global Indemnity Group by 25.3% during the second quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 102,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 20,683 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global Indemnity Group during the third quarter worth approximately $393,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Global Indemnity Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 288,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,901,000 after purchasing an additional 11,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.69% of the company’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Commercial Specialty and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property and casualty insurance products; and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents.

