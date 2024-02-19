Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Global Indemnity Group Stock Performance
Shares of GBLI opened at $28.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.54 million, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.48. Global Indemnity Group has a 1 year low of $25.21 and a 1 year high of $37.00.
Global Indemnity Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Global Indemnity Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.94%.
Global Indemnity Group Company Profile
Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Commercial Specialty and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property and casualty insurance products; and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents.
