Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) PT Lowered to $180.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Evercore ISI from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $138.00 to $137.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Payments from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $151.15.

Global Payments Stock Performance

NYSE GPN opened at $134.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Global Payments has a 1 year low of $94.05 and a 1 year high of $141.77. The company has a market capitalization of $34.62 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.29.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.01. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Global Payments will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.46%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Featured Stories

