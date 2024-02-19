Global Ports (LON:GPH) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Global Ports (LON:GPH – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

LON:GPH opened at GBX 245 ($3.09) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,053.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of £166.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -980.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.75. Global Ports has a 52 week low of GBX 139.50 ($1.76) and a 52 week high of GBX 290 ($3.66). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 240.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 238.03.

About Global Ports

Global Ports Holding Plc engages in the operation of ports in Turkey, Montenegro, Malta, Spain, Bahamas, Antigua and Barbuda, Italy, and Croatia. The company operates through Western Mediterranean and Atlantic Region, Central Mediterranean Region, Americas Region, Eastern Mediterranean and Adriatic region, and Other Operations.

