Global Ports (LON:GPH) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Global Ports (LON:GPH – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Global Ports Trading Up 0.8 %
LON:GPH opened at GBX 245 ($3.09) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,053.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of £166.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -980.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.75. Global Ports has a 52 week low of GBX 139.50 ($1.76) and a 52 week high of GBX 290 ($3.66). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 240.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 238.03.
About Global Ports
