Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Plans Dividend of $0.18

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 16th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1772 per share on Wednesday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QYLD traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $17.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,875,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,972,718. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $16.09 and a 1-year high of $18.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 1,668.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 130.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

