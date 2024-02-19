GoDaddy (GDDY) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of GoDaddy (NYSE: GDDY) recently:

2/14/2024 – GoDaddy was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/14/2024 – GoDaddy had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $121.00 to $130.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/14/2024 – GoDaddy had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $125.00 to $130.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/14/2024 – GoDaddy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $124.00 price target on the stock.

2/14/2024 – GoDaddy had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $110.00 to $118.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/14/2024 – GoDaddy was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $100.00.

1/26/2024 – GoDaddy was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/18/2024 – GoDaddy had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $100.00 to $125.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/15/2024 – GoDaddy was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/10/2024 – GoDaddy had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $85.00 to $110.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/9/2024 – GoDaddy was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating.

1/6/2024 – GoDaddy was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/29/2023 – GoDaddy was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

Shares of GoDaddy stock traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $109.98. 1,016,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,621,721. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.02. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.43 and a fifty-two week high of $113.70. The stock has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.12.

In other GoDaddy news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total value of $51,747.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,906,380.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total transaction of $51,747.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,906,380.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total transaction of $34,962.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,854 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,214.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,797 shares of company stock valued at $6,116,228 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in GoDaddy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,202,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,356,131,000 after purchasing an additional 107,949 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 23.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,522,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,556,000 after buying an additional 2,010,233 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 10,233,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $765,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,118 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 9.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,360,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $473,713,000 after purchasing an additional 561,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 517.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,125,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,311,000 after purchasing an additional 5,133,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

