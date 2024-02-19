Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup downgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $3.30 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $3.10 to $2.65 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.04.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes stock opened at $2.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $678.15 million, a P/E ratio of 38.72 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.25 and a 200-day moving average of $3.24. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $5.59.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 280,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 126,761 shares during the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $673,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 213.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 43,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 29,569 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 46.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 274.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 101,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 74,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil and internationally. The company offers Smiles, a frequent-flyer programs to approximately 20.5 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

