Goldentree Asset Management LP Increases Stock Holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Goldentree Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,846,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 948,299 shares during the quarter. AerCap accounts for about 12.2% of Goldentree Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Goldentree Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.79% of AerCap worth $115,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in AerCap by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in AerCap by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 13,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in AerCap by 6.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AerCap by 26.7% during the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in AerCap by 37.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AerCap Price Performance

Shares of AerCap stock traded down $1.07 on Monday, hitting $77.64. 1,063,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,381,749. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.85. AerCap Holdings has a 12-month low of $49.58 and a 12-month high of $79.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on AER. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on AerCap in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on AerCap from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AerCap from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AerCap currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

