Goldentree Asset Management LP Sells 105,304 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Goldentree Asset Management LP lowered its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,043 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 105,304 shares during the quarter. Energy Transfer accounts for approximately 0.3% of Goldentree Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Goldentree Asset Management LP’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $3,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 109,332.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,943,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,732,348,000 after acquiring an additional 145,810,023 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,339,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $906,146,000 after acquiring an additional 13,220,435 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 33,145,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $420,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767,574 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,274,342 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $354,599,000 after acquiring an additional 953,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 22,600,697 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $252,902,000 after acquiring an additional 184,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.
Energy Transfer Stock Performance
Shares of ET traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,493,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,010,970. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.65. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $45.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.64.
Energy Transfer Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a $0.315 dividend. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.60%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.29.
About Energy Transfer
Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.
