Goldentree Asset Management LP Sells 1,448,874 Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Goldentree Asset Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,480,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,448,874 shares during the quarter. Vodafone Group Public accounts for approximately 0.0% of Goldentree Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Goldentree Asset Management LP’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,668 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.

NASDAQ:VOD traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $8.47. 7,873,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,414,179. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.10. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 52 week low of $8.02 and a 52 week high of $12.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

