Goldentree Asset Management LP Sells 947,094 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Goldentree Asset Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 56.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 728,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 947,094 shares during the quarter. Vistra makes up approximately 2.5% of Goldentree Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Goldentree Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.20% of Vistra worth $24,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vistra in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,462,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vistra in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,218,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Vistra by 2,443.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,781,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,407 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Vistra by 509.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,734,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Vistra in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,716,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Vistra alerts:

Vistra Price Performance

NYSE VST traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $45.58. 4,619,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,287,715. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.05 and a 200-day moving average of $35.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $21.18 and a 52 week high of $46.31. The stock has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Vistra from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Vistra from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

View Our Latest Report on Vistra

Vistra Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.