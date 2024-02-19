Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Holdings Trimmed by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 128,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,631 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF makes up 0.9% of Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $10,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 39,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $98.78. 220,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,021. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $75.92 and a twelve month high of $99.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

