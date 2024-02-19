Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Sold by Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 74,970 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of Graco worth $8,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GGG. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Graco by 21.8% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Graco by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Graco by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Graco by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 18,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Graco by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Graco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GGG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Graco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Graco from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Graco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,895 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.49, for a total transaction of $253,283.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,442,917.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Graco news, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,895 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.49, for a total value of $253,283.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,442,917.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark W. Sheahan sold 12,884 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $1,074,139.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,768,583.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,566 shares of company stock valued at $1,481,852 in the last 90 days. 2.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Graco Stock Performance

GGG traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $88.15. The company had a trading volume of 494,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,758. The company has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.81. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.17 and a twelve month high of $89.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.68.

Graco Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This is a positive change from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.69%.

Graco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.