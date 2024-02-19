Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. Boosts Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the quarter. DuPont de Nemours comprises approximately 0.9% of Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $6,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter worth $36,000. 76.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $85.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of DD remained flat at $68.45 during mid-day trading on Monday. 2,759,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,035,627. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.58 billion, a PE ratio of 73.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.76. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.14 and a 52 week high of $78.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.43.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 154.84%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

