Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. Buys 1,000 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $45,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of DFAS stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $59.63. 257,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,248. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $48.66 and a 12 month high of $60.70.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

