Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. Buys 3,858 Shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,858 shares during the period. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 268,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,816,000 after purchasing an additional 15,397 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 39.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 54,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 15,444 shares during the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 17.0% in the third quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 79,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 11,488 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 21.9% during the third quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 6,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 24.8% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 39,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 7,899 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFSV traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 396,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,188. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $23.01 and a 12 month high of $29.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.63.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

