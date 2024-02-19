Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. Decreases Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. cut its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,365 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Wedbush upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Home Depot from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upgraded Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $311.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.24.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.4 %

Home Depot stock traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $362.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,899,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,031,591. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $368.72. The firm has a market cap of $360.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $352.35 and a 200 day moving average of $325.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,334.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.