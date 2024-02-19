Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 211,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,347 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $14,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,523,000 after buying an additional 52,604,309 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,700,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,469,000 after purchasing an additional 107,042 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,736,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,444,000 after purchasing an additional 911,053 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,458,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,798,000 after acquiring an additional 266,516 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177,351 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $76.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,154,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,830,549. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.33. The company has a market capitalization of $50.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $66.67 and a 52-week high of $77.47.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

