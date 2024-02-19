Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 32,173 shares during the quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MUB. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, CNB Bank bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000.

MUB stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $107.89. 3,859,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,432,085. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.50. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.78 and a one year high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

