Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. Has $1.64 Million Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. lessened its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,609 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

EOG Resources stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $113.56. 4,151,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,043,667. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.46. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.52 and a fifty-two week high of $136.79. The stock has a market cap of $66.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.50.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

