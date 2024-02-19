Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. Has $1.64 Million Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. lessened its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,609 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.
EOG Resources Stock Performance
EOG Resources stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $113.56. 4,151,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,043,667. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.46. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.52 and a fifty-two week high of $136.79. The stock has a market cap of $66.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.10.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
EOG Resources Company Profile
EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.
