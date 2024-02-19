Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. Has $22.28 Million Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 219,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 3.0% of Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $22,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,725,157,000 after buying an additional 394,480,089 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 81.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 18,483,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,803,000 after acquiring an additional 8,298,820 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,737.7% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,502,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,593 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $128,190,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,927,000 after acquiring an additional 884,541 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

VYM traded down $0.30 on Monday, reaching $113.93. 908,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,227,891. The stock has a market cap of $52.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.40 and a twelve month high of $114.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.45.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

