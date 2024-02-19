Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. Has $5.55 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,982 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,220 shares during the period. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,021 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,277,000 after buying an additional 4,116 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 14,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 312,312 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,178,000 after purchasing an additional 22,955 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 933,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $123,120,000 after purchasing an additional 21,912 shares during the period. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 5,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $2,237,840.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,294,404. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $2,237,840.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,440 shares in the company, valued at $7,294,404. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 28,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total value of $3,998,933.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,002 shares in the company, valued at $3,535,282.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,774 shares of company stock valued at $19,547,001 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.33.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $141.76. 21,865,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,496,846. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $143.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.43. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $88.86 and a one year high of $155.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

