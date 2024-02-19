Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. Purchases 16,009 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV)

Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 216,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,009 shares during the quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. owned approximately 1.25% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF worth $5,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFEV. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 270.2% during the third quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 37.1% during the third quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC now owns 5,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

DFEV stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.41. 117,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,273. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.59 million, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.19. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 1 year low of $22.16 and a 1 year high of $25.88.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.